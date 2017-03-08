University of Northern British Columbia hosting presentations about wildlife tonight in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Natural Resources & Environmental Studies Institute at the University of Northern British Columbia will be hosting an evening of presentations about wildlife in Fort St. John this evening.

The evening will focus on caribou in the area around the Williston Reservoir.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Lido starting at 7:00 p.m.

The evening will have two presentations. The first presentation will be by Mr. George Desjarlais, West Moberly First Nations, who will be talking about “Missing Wildlife: A First Nations Perspective”. After a short break, Mr Scott McNay, Wildlife Infometrics Inc. will follow with his presentation, “Caribou of the Williston Basin: What do we know of their status after 50 years of reservoir flooding and 30 years of study?”

The event is being sponsored by the Peace Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program.