Unemployment rate in B.C. dropped from 5.6% to 5.1% in February: Stats Canada

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The unemployment rate in B.C. dropped in February according to new employment numbers released by Stats Canada today.

The unemployment rate dropped from 5.6% in January to 5.1% in February. The employment rate rose from 61.2% to 61.6% and employment increased by a total of 19,000 jobs.

British Columbia continues to have the lowest unemployment rate across the Country. The Province also continues to have the fastest growth rate among provinces. In the 12 months to February, employment increased by 85,000 or 3.6%.

The unemployment rate in Canada dropped from 6.8% in January to 6.6% in February. The Canadian employment rate sat at 61.4%.

Stats Canada says 6.6% unemployment rate across the country matched the rate last observed in January 2015 and the lowest since October 2008. In February, Stats Canada says there were an estimated 105,000 more people working full time, the second notable increase in three months.