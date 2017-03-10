UNBC named one of B.C.’s top employers for fourth time in six years

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The University of Northern British Columbia has been named one of BC’s Top 100 employers once again.

The University was recognized for outstanding contributions in work-life balance, ongoing educational opportunities and parental leave benefits.

The University was chosen by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers.

“UNBC faculty and staff work diligently to create a welcoming, constructive and collaborative workplace and this award recognizes this commitment to excellence,” says UNBC President Dr. Daniel Weeks. “By fostering a positive work environment, UNBC is able to recruit and retain exceptional faculty and staff.”

Canada’s Top 100 Employers found many highlights that UNBC offers when it comes to employment:

UNBC helps employees balance their personal and working lives with a variety of alternative working options, including compressed and shortened work weeks, a 35-hour work week and an earned days off program.

UNBC makes it easy for employees to continue their education. The University offers tuition subsidies as well as subsidies for professional accreditation and a variety of in-house training initiatives.

UNBC supports its new moms with generous maternity and parental leave top-up payments (for 52 weeks) as well as new fathers and adoptive parents (for 35 weeks). New parents can also take advantage of an onsite childcare centre when they are ready to return to work.