Two Peace Region teams competing in Mint 400 off road race

LAS VEGAS, N.V. – Two off road vehicle racing teams from the Peace Region are in Las Vegas this weekend competing in the Mint 400 Great American Off-Road Race.

The race takes place in the Mojave Desert southwest of Las Vegas, featuring three laps of a 125 mile course over three days. Representing the Peace Region are Hellenbach Racing and Sieg Racing. Hellenbach Racing’s Ben Bischoff says that his team will be looking to improve in their second appearance at the Mint 400 this year, after placing 3rd overall in the pro-turbo UTV category. Bischoff says that his side-by-side is more than up to the task, with its 100+ horsepower able to move it across the desert at speeds of between 80 and 90 miles per hour (130 to 145 km/h).

The race takes place March 2nd – 5th. To follow both Team Hellenbach and Team Sieg’s exploits this week, visit their Facebook pages.