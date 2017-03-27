Two Fort St. John houses destroyed by fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fire has left two homes in Fort St. John in ruins this morning.

Fire Chief Fred Burrows says that the call came in about a house fire in the 11,300 block of 102 Street at 3:40 on Monday morning. He explained that upon arrival, the fire had already spread to an adjacent home. Fire crews worked to contain the fire to the two houses while evacuating other nearby houses as a precautionary measure.

Fire crews at the scene of a structure fire in the 11,300 block of 102 Street on Monday. Photo by Chris Newton One of the two houses destroyed by fire in the 11,300 block of 102 Street on Monday. Photo by Chris Newton One of the two houses destroyed by fire in the 11,300 block of 102 Street on Monday. Photo by Chris Newton

Burrows says that the fire appears to have jumped to the roof of an adjacent house, where it spread through the home’s attic and into the main floor. Fire crews had to pull the ceilings of the second house in order to get the fire under control, which they were able to do successfully a short time later. He explained that fire investigators will on scene today working to find out the cause of the fire, and that there’s no apparent cause this morning.

Burrows estimated that the total damage to both structures and their contents is at least $1 million.