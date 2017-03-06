Two arrested in High Level after police drug bust

HIGH LEVEL, A.B. – Two men in High Level are facing a number of charges after the High Level RCMP executed a search warrant over the weekend.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in the Deerglen Trailer Park on Sunday, March 5th as part of an ongoing investigation by the High Level RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit. Police seized approximately 2 1/2 ounces of Cocaine, which police say has a street value of between $7200 – $9000, along with close to $1000 cash, and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Two men are facing charges varying from simple possession to possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime. Their names have not been released, as they have yet to appear in court to formally have charges laid.