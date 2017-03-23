Twenty new provincial campsites added near Mackenzie

MACKENZIE, B.C. – The provincial government announced today that twenty new campsites have been added at the Six Mile Bay Recreation Site near Mackenzie.

The new campsites are among the first of 1,900 new sites that the province will build in the next five years, as announced last November. BC Parks already manages the third-largest parks system in North America, behind the U.S. National Park Service and Parks Canada.

“New campsites in northern B.C provide more opportunities for citizens and visitors to enjoy the beautiful, rugged outdoors of the north,” said Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris. “I’m pleased the addition of new campsites will be focused in a region known for its outdoor recreation.”

The government will be focusing future campsite expansion in Northern B.C. in high-demand areas near Prince George and Burns Lake. Campsite expansion will include additional sites at flagship provincial parks, including Mount Robson.

The majority of the new BC Parks campsites will be available for reservation via the Discover Camping Reservation Service. To reserve your spot, please visit: https://secure.camis.com/DiscoverCamping/ReservationService.aspx

Camp- and recreation sites are available on a first-come, first-served basis.