Tree mulcher catches fire during Watson Slough clearing: BC Hydro

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro has confirmed that a tree mulcher caught fire to the north of the Watson Slough area on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area being cleared for the Highway 29 realignment at Cache Creek.

BC Hydro spokesperson Dave Conway says that there were no injuries from the equipment catching on fire and work in the area of the mulcher was stopped immediately.

He added that the project team is currently investigating the incident and that the cause appears to be from ‘engine malfunction’.

BC Hydro is anticipating that the clearing work will be completed in the area in March as planned and that the mulcher incident will not cause any delays.