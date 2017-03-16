Transport Canada introduces new safety measures to protect from reckless drone usage

TORONTO, ON – Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau, announced today new safety measures that will take effect immediately to protect Canadians from reckless drone use.

The number of drone incidents that involve recreational drones has more than tripled since 2014.

Garneau announced an immediate measure which will apply to the operations of model aircraft and recreational drones of more than 250 g and up to 35 kg.

The key new rules include: recreational drone operators must mark their drone with their contact information, and may not fly:

Higher than 90 metres

At night

Within 75 metres of buildings, vehicles or people; or

Within 9 kilometres of the centre of any airport, heliport, aerodrome or water aerodrome where aircraft take off and land

Operators of drones for commercial, academic or research purposes are not affected by the new rules. However, for recreational drone operators, the new rules effectively ban drones from flying within Fort St. John or Dawson Creek city limits.

The airspace nine kilometres surrounding the centre of the North Peace Airport property, where recreational drones are now prohibited from flying. The airspace nine kilometres surrounding the centre of the Dawson Creek Airport property, where recreational drones are now prohibited from flying.

And it will hit your wallet hard if you don’t comply. If you are caught breaking the new flying restrictions, you could be subject to fines of up to $3,000.

“I take very seriously the increased risk to aviation safety and to people on the ground caused by drones. That is why I am proceeding with this measure which takes effect immediately—to enhance the safety of aviation and the public while we work to bring into force permanent regulations.” – The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport

If you witness illegal drone use, you are asked to call your local law enforcement or 911.