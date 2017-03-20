TransCanada looks to move forward with North Montney Mainline Project earlier than expected

CALGARY, AB – More jobs could be on the way to northeast B.C. as TransCanada is looking to start the North Montney Mainline Project earlier than expected.

The company announced on Monday that they have filed a variance application with the National Energy Board to proceed with construction of the North Montney Mainline Project ahead of schedule. They have already been granted the required primary federal and provincial approvals to go ahead with the project and one of those conditions required a positive final investment decision on the proposed Pacific Northwest LNG (PNW) Project.

The requested variance would allow TransCanada to move forward with the project before a decision is made on Pacific Northwest LNG. TransCanada has also secured new 20-year commercial contracts with 11 shippers for approximately 1.5 Bcf/d of firm service.

“This project adds significant pipeline capacity that connects new gas supplies from the prolific Montney basin to the NGTL System and will provide access to markets across North America. This investment further affirms our commitment to build key natural gas infrastructure in B.C. and ensures that the NGTL System can continue to efficiently and competitively meet the transportation needs of our customers. The North Montney Mainline Project will provide new jobs and economic benefits for governments and communities, while supporting further upstream resource investment in B.C.” – Karl Johannson, TransCanada’s executive vice president and president, natural gas pipelines

With regulatory approvals, TransCanda would begin construction in the first half of 2018, with facilities being phased into service over a two-year period, beginning in April 2019.