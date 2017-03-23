Trackers playing their final game of the season this morning

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — The Northeast BC Yukon Trackers only have one game left at BC Tier 1 Midget Provincials in Prince George.

The Trackers were shut out by the Saanich Braves 4-0 yesterday afternoon, and are now 0-and-4 in the tournament. The team previously lost to the Coquitlam Chiefs 8-1 on Tuesday, and fell to both the Prince George Midget Cougars and the Chilliwack Midget Bruins on Monday, 5-3 and 2-1 respectively.

Northeast BC will be back on the ice today for their final game of the season. The Trackers face off against the Thompson Zone this morning at 8:00.