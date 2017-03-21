Trackers looking to bounce back after losses at Provincials

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Northeast BC/Yukon Trackers are looking to get a game in the win column after falling short in their first two games at Midget Tier 1 Provincials in Prince George yesterday.

The Trackers took to the ice Monday afternoon against Chilliwack’s Midget team. Northeast BC struck first against the team from the Fraser Valley. Aiden Craig-Steele scored unassisted just over two minutes into the second period. Unfortunately, Chilliwack would even things up with eight minutes remaining in the third on the power play, before adding another to take the lead with 4:34 left. Despite their best effort, the Trackers fell 2-1.

Last night, the Trackers played their second game against the host Prince George Tier 1 Cougars. The Cougars opened the scoring in the first five minutes of the game, but Northeast BC bounced back in the second period. Connor Bowie tied things up close to the midway mark of the second period, assisted by Craig-Steele. Aiden Craig-Steele would give the Trackers the lead with 1:17 left in the second, after taking a feed from Bowie and Nathan Bragg with the man advantage. Bowie added a second less than three minutes into the third to add some insurance for the Trackers, assisted by Craig-Steele. The Cougars however weren’t done, moving to within one three minutes later. The Trackers began to unravel late in the third. The Cougars tied things up with 2:12 remaining. Then, with 57 seconds left, the puck bounced off a Trackers shinpad and trickled past Brandon Clark to give Prince George the lead once again. An empty-netter would seal the deal as Prince George won the game 5-3 to take the lead at Provincials with a 2-0 record.

The Trackers are back in action this afternoon at 5:00 p.m. against Coquitlam.