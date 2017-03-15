Trackers captain Jeridyn Loewen commits to SJHL’s Klippers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast BC/Yukon Trackers have announced that current team captain and third year player Jeridyn Loewen has committed to playing with the Kindersley Klippers of the Saskatchewan Jr. Hockey League next season.

The 6 foot tall, 180 lb. defenseman has 23 points in 32 games with the Trackers this season. All eight of Loewen’s goals came on the power play, including one game-winner, along with 15 assists.

“We are incredibly proud of Jeridyn and are very happy his character and tremendous work ethic have earned him this commitment.” said Trackers Head Coach Dave Johnston. “Our entire organization looks forward to seeing what Jeridyn will do with this great opportunity.”

Loewen got the call from the Klippers three weeks ago while the Trackers were on a three-game road trip to the Edmonton area. After getting the offer from Klippers head coach and General Manager Geoff Grimwood, Loewen said that he spoke with Johnston, other members of the Trackers, and of course his family on the merits of the decision before pulling the trigger. “I think that I can bring a lot to that team, and I think that as I develop I can become a better player there and maybe move on to the next level, see where it goes,” said Loewen. “I’ve hung around with people around that calibre before and I know that it’s a great atmosphere , and I’ve heard great things about it.”

Loewen added that playing for an SJHL team instead of trying out for a team in the CHL also keeps open some academic doors, as Junior ‘A’ players are eligible to apply for scholarships at NCAA schools south of the border. “I haven’t been looking too much, but there’s a lot of good places out there. It’s kind of one of my goals to get up there. I think it’s a great thing to get a scholarship for school, and in the long run I think I can do that.”

In the short-term, Loewen and the rest of the Trackers will be heading to Prince George this Saturday ahead of Tier 1 Midget Provincials, which begin on Monday.