Tickets on sale now for Northern Groove Fest

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Groove Fest is a one day music festival at the Fort St. John Curling Rink, presented by Action Property Management Group on Saturday April 29, 2017.

The show will feature 10 local bands from all over the B.C. Peace on one stage. Here are the confirmed bands as of today:

Rose Prairie Romance

Jordyn Busche

Last Horse Standing

This is the Silence

Travis the Farmer

The Montney Coulees

and the Pasties

More bands will be announced in the coming weeks to complete the line-up. Musicians and bands will play throughout the evening, back to back with acoustic music artists which means no stopping the music for at least 4 hours straight!

The lineup for the event was created from an overwhelming number of expressions of interest received.

Tickets are now on sale at www.northerngroove.com or by phone at 1-877-339-TIXX. Tickets are only $25 in advance or $35 at the door. Organizers hope to sell the first 100 tickets before the end to the month.