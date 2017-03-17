Three people found dead in Moberly Lake Home

MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. – The RCMP North District Major Crimes Unit and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating the death of three people found in a home in Moberly Lake Friday morning.

At approximately 9:40 a.m. on March 17, the Chetwynd RCMP responded to a disturbance 911 call from a residence in the Lakeview subdvision in Moberly Lake.

When police arrived, they found three deceased persons inside the home.

The RCMP North District Major Crimes Unit will be handling the investigation and are continuing to work with the Chetwynd RCMP and Forensic Identification Section.

The Chetwynd RCMP Victim Assistance Services are currently engaged in order to assist those that have been affect by the incident.

The deaths are being investigated in coordination with the BC Coroner Service. It is not believed that there is further risk to public.