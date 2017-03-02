Theft of vehicle in Grande Prairie results in numerous charges against 21-year-old

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – A 21-year-old Grande Prairie man is facing a lengthy list of charges after stealing a vehicle and trying to flee police, even crossing the Grande Prairie Airport runway trying to get away.

Police in Grande Prairie say that on March 1, they received a report that a truck had been stolen from a work site in the North end of Grande Prairie.

Two witnesses followed the stolen vehicle to a rural location. A collision then happened between the stolen vehicle and the witness vehicle.

A physical fight then broke out between the driver of the stolen vehicle and one of the witnesses and one of the witnesses was stabbed.

The suspect then fled on foot ending up on Grande Prairie Airport property where he crossed a runway. No planes were arriving or taking off during the time of the incident. The Airport closed runways for a short period of time. The suspect then fled the airport property and ran into a field. He was tracked and caught by police with the assistance of Grande Prairie Police Dog services.

The witness was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Braedon Zobatar, from Grande Prairie has been charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault

Possession of Break in Instruments

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Assault with a weapon x 2

Breaking and Entering with Intent

Mischief

Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to the Public

Resist Arrest

Breach of Recognizance x 12

Zobatar remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance on March 6, 2017.

If you have any information about this or any other investigation(s), please call the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at (780) 830-5701. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).