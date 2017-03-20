Team Tardi are inaugural B.C. U18 curling champs

NANAIMO, B.C. – Team Tardi has won the inaugural BC Boy’s U18 Curling Championships.

Curl BC held the first-ever U18 Curling Championships, for curlers 17 and under as of June 30, 2016, at the Nanaimo Curling this past weekend.

Tyler Tardi and Sterling Middleton, who recently represented Canada at the 2017 VoIP Defender World Junior Curling Championships (for curlers under the age of 21), was joined by the Victoria duo of Scott Gray and Derek Chandler for the tournament. The team coached by Paul Tardi were unbeaten in their pool and won all their playoff games on route to the final, where they beat Team Raber, from Vernon and Salmon Arm, 7-3.

This was a new age category for BC. The championships were previously for those 16 and under and it was called the Juvenile Curling Championships and the winners went to the Optimists International U18 Curling event. Now, the provincial event is a U18 event and the BC winners will go on to compete in the first-ever Canadian U18 Curling Championships, featuring 12 teams from across Canada.

Team Tardi will be travelling to Moncton, New Brunswick, from April 17-22, to represent BC at nationals.