Stingrays open registration for summer swim season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Stingrays Summer Swim Club is taking registrations ahead of the summer swim season.

The Stingrays are taking registrants in the Novice 1, Novice 2, Junior, and Senior divisions. The swimming season runs from the club’s first swim meet in Dawson Creek May 27th and 28th until the club’s season wind-up on August 15th.

Registration fees range from $225 to $300, plus a BCSSA fee of $35 per swimmer.

For more information, or to register, contact Stingrays registrar Nelson Scoullar at (778) 256-0504, or email fsjstingraysreg@gmail.com.