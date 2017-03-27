Steelhead LNG granted approval from First Nations group to build facility on their land

ANACLA, B.C. – Huu-ay-aht First Nations citizens voted on Saturday to allow the Steelhead Sarita LNG project to be built on their territorial lands.

This is the earliest point a BC First Nations community has voted in favour of a pipeline project or LNG facility.

70% of voters supported the project, which also received unanimous support of Huu-ay-aht’s Ḥaw̓iiḥ Council (Hereditary Chiefs) and elected Executive Council. The proposed LNG export facility would be built on their traditional territory at Sarita Bay.

The community currently consists of 750 members and are located on the west side of Vancouver Island.

“The people have spoken. We can move forward and take the people’s message to the world, showing them what world-leading means. The people’s vote will give the project business certainty to take it to the next stage. Our co-management arrangement to this project is ground breaking and, by approving such a world-leading approach, Huu-ay-aht is continuing to be a leader among First Nations.” – Robert J. Dennis, Sr., Chief Councillor, Huu-ay-aht First Nations

The National Energy Board granted Steelhead LNG four licenses to export in the aggregate of 24 million tonnes of LNG per year for 25 years from Sarita Bay.