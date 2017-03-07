Spring One Stop registration event this Saturday at the Totem Mall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John One Stop Registration event is back this weekend.
The City’s One Stop registration provides organisations in the community to come together and offers residents a “one stop shop” to take a look at the city’s many non-profits and organised sports organisations in order to register in one easy place and time.
Schedules, registration, and group information will be given to those that are interested, and there will be a variety of activities to look into such as various sports, music, art, literacy, and dance. The One Stop Registration takes place this Saturday, March 11th at the Totem Mall from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
A full list of organisations at this year’s Spring One Stop can be found here:
30 Minute Hit
Camp Sagitawa
City of Fort St. John
Community Bridge
Engage Can Ryu
FSJ Disc Sports Club
FSJ Minor Hockey
FSJ Minor Lacrosse
FSJ Soccer Club
Hot Mama Health & Fitness
Killbillies
Mystik Borealis
New Totem Archery Club
North Peace Gymnastics
North Peace Leisure Pool
North Peace Minor Baseball
Northern Stars Sports Camp
Powder King Mountain Resort
Red Dragon Martial Arts
Simply Music
Stingrays Swim Club
Stoney Violin Studio
The Gym
Toastmasters International
Vertical Slam
Welcome Wagon