Spring One Stop registration event this Saturday at the Totem Mall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John One Stop Registration event is back this weekend.

The City’s One Stop registration provides organisations in the community to come together and offers residents a “one stop shop” to take a look at the city’s many non-profits and organised sports organisations in order to register in one easy place and time.

Schedules, registration, and group information will be given to those that are interested, and there will be a variety of activities to look into such as various sports, music, art, literacy, and dance. The One Stop Registration takes place this Saturday, March 11th at the Totem Mall from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

A full list of organisations at this year’s Spring One Stop can be found here:

30 Minute Hit

Camp Sagitawa

City of Fort St. John

Community Bridge

Engage Can Ryu

FSJ Disc Sports Club

FSJ Minor Hockey

FSJ Minor Lacrosse

FSJ Soccer Club

Hot Mama Health & Fitness

Killbillies

Mystik Borealis

New Totem Archery Club

North Peace Gymnastics

North Peace Leisure Pool

North Peace Minor Baseball

Northern Stars Sports Camp

Powder King Mountain Resort

Red Dragon Martial Arts

Simply Music

Stingrays Swim Club

Stoney Violin Studio

The Gym

Toastmasters International

Vertical Slam

Welcome Wagon