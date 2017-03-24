Speed skaters achieve personal bests at Western Canadian short track championships

SASKATOON, S.K. — Three speed skaters from the Fort Saint John Elks Speed Skating Club were in Saskatoon last weekend, competing at the 2017 Western Canadian short track championships.

Brooke Braun, Hannah North, and Sidney Bennie were the three Elks skaters at the competition. This was North and Bennie’s first time at a CanWest Championships.

All three of the Elks came home with some personal bests in every distance. Brooke Braun saw the podium in the 1500m distance and finished in 4th overall in her age group. Sidney Bennie and Hannah North both finished in 8th place overall in their respective age groups.