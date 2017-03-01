South Peace SPCA hopes the public can help a pup in need of medical care

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The staff at the South Peace SPCA are hoping that animal lovers will step up to help a dog in need.

A four-month-old German shepherd-husky mix named Lacey came to the SPCA after she got into something she probably shouldn’t have.

The puppy apparently suffered caustic chemical burns inside and out after ingesting toxic substances.

“During her X-rays, it was discovered that she also had a torn cruciate ligament in her right hind knee, so the poor girl was in a lot of pain,” says BC SPCA South Peace Branch manager Wendy Davies, noting that without treatment, Lacey could become lame. “Lacey is such a sweet girl! She’s a playful, smart and affectionate puppy who will be available for adoption once she is fully recovered.”

Right now, costs to help Lacey recover are expected to exceed $6,000. With the SPCA being a non-profit organization, they rely primarily on donations from the public to help the province’s most vulnerable animals. So far, just over $1,000 has been raised for her.

“We just want Lacey to have the chance to live a long, happy and active life in a loving home, especially after a bit of a rough start in her life.”

If you are able to help Lacey and other animals like her in need at the South Peace SPCA, you can donate online at http://www.give2gether.com/projects/lacey/ or in person at 637 114th Ave., Dawson Creek.