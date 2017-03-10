Shell officially drops Prince Rupert LNG project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – According to an article in the Globe and Mail, Royal Dutch Shell PLC has announced that they will no longer move forward with the Prince Rupert LNG project which was going to be located on Ridley Island.

While Shell has decided to scrap the project, they will still move forward with another project they have involvement with – The LNG Canada plant.

The Prince Rupert LNG project was in the assessment phase according to Shell and no development was taking place on Ridley Island. The company is specifically withdrawing from lease arrangements.

Shell says that while they can see the long term potential of the Prince Rupert site, they have decided to put their energy into the Canada LNG project which will be built in Kitimat.

LNG Canada has involvement from four companies: Shell, PetroChina Co. Ltd., Korea Gas Corp. and Mitsubishi Corp.

