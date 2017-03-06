Shell Canada pitches in for radar-triggered speed sign near Ecole Central Elementary

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Students at Ecole Central Elementary will have a safer go of it while crossing 102 Street and 99 Avenue due to a new roadside addition.

The school’s Parent Advisory Committee teamed up with Shell Canada and the City of Fort St. John to get a radar-activated speed limit sign installed on 102 St. at the intersection of 99 Ave. Former PAC president Sarah Parsons says that the addition of the sign is big help in keeping kids safe in the school zone. “It could literally be saving lives,” said Parsons. “We had a lot of close calls and a lot of parents and kids that were really upset and worried about the crossing. A lot of people weren’t realising they were in a school zone, coming off the highway and speeding through. We’ve had lots of parents say that they feel it’s safer and it’s definitely made a difference.”

The sign has been in operation for nearly a year, after it was installed last Spring. Current PAC president Tanis Stevens-Fleming says that since the sign was installed nearly a year ago, it has made a vast improvement in raising awareness of the school zone.

Parsons says that the sign’s installation came about after Shell Canada told the school’s PAC about their community grants, of which $5,500 went towards the sign. The City of Fort St. John also installed the sign for free. The City also spoke with the RCMP after concerns were brought forward, and police have stepped up patrols to ensure motorists are abiding by the 30 km/h speed limit from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on school days.