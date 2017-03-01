Serial bank robber that hit Dawson Creek and arrested in Grande Prairie sentenced

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – A man that went on a robbing spree in B.C. and Alberta was sentenced Tuesday.

29-year-old Shaun Cornish admitted to using a fake gun during eight of his robberies was sentenced to four years in prison in Supreme Court in Kamloops on Tuesday.

A seven year term was reduced by 36 months for time that had already been served since his arrest in January of 2015.

Cornish had robbed his first bank in Princeton back in December 2014. He then moved onto Alberta and hit the communities of High River, Lethbridge and Claresholm, along with Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Before police were able to track him, he went back to B.C. and robbed banks in Vernon, Merritt and Aldergrove. His last hit was in Dawson Creek on January 28, 2015, after which police were able to trace him.

He was then arrested in Grande Prairie and has been held in custody since then.

During his sentencing, the court was told that Cornish had no previous record, but that he had started robbing banks after gambling, alcohol and drug addictions cost him his job with a company based in Calgary.