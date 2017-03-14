School District 60 prepared for short-term challenges from BCTF, Ministry of Education agreement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 is prepared for the short-term challenges stemming from the agreement between the BCTF and B.C. government this past weekend.

Back on November 10, 2016, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled on the deletion of certain BCPSEA-BCTF Provincial Collective Agreement provisions by the Education Improvement Act. The court ruled that the deleted provisions would be restored. The result of the ruling also saw negotiations begin between the BCTF and the Ministry of Education.

School District 60 Superintendent, Dave Sloan, says that the agreement will help create many positions and their main focus will be on recruitment and retention of staff.

“Challenges going forward will certainly be retaining our quality staff and recruiting the personnel needed to fill the subsequent vacancies that are created.”

Sloan said that while this agreement may present some short-term challenges, the benefits will show in the long run. He also stated that right now, they have everyone qualified to work, working.

School District 60 also applauded the announcement that the Government of B.C. will be investing $2 million into recruitment and retention of teachers in the rural areas of B.C.

“The district welcomes any and all additional supports made available to encourage recruitment of teachers to northern and rural areas. Retaining and recruiting quality staff continues to be one of SD 60’s top priorities, and it is encouraging to see the government acknowledge this need with supports such as this announcement.”