School District 60 getting funding for school upgrades, supplies and a new bus

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Education Minister Mike Bernier announced today that Peace River North School District will receive over $2.6 million in provincial funding for school upgrades, classroom supplies, and a new school bus.

Hudson’s Hope School, which serves Kindergarten through Grade 12 students, and North Peace Secondary Schools will be getting $1.3 million in School Enhancement Program funding to upgrade their roofing and HVAC systems. Baldonnel Elementary School will also be receiving $930,000 for HVAC upgrades under the provincial Carbon Neutral Capital Program.

“Through this suite of programs, we’re investing $95 million so that every school district can ensure students have the learning environment and tools they need to succeed,” said Berner. “These upgrades will help school districts save money, so they can put it back into classrooms. The new classroom supplies will cut costs for families and help bring B.C.s new curriculum to life in classrooms.”

Under the new Student Learning Grant, the district will receive $299,313 to purchase classroom equipment and supplies such as textbooks, lab equipment and art supplies.

Students in the district will also benefit from a new 34-76 passenger bus, thanks to $129,855 in School Bus Replacement Program funding.