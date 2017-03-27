Sapp gets win in Blizzard’s second Roubaix Cup race

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Seven of the Blizzard Bicycle Club’s cyclists competed in the muddy, snowy, and slushy affair that was the second race of the Roubaix Cup on Sunday.

It was a warm and sunny day on the club’s Baldonnel circuit. Youth and enthusiasm was the story of the race with Robert Sapp getting an early lead over out the teenage power of Tate Haugan, Josh Telizyn, and Nick Guliov. Riders fought through slush and ice, which also included patches of soft gravel and four inches of mud. In the end, the club’s youth won the day’s 30 kilometre race. Robert Sapp finished first with a time of 57:50. Telizyn, Haugan, and Guliov were neck-and-neck-and-neck down the final straight, with Telizyn beating Haugan by one second for 2nd place with a time of 58:50, while Guliov place fourth with a time of 58:52. Dan Webster rounded out the Top 5 riders in a time of 1:02:06, ahead of Darren Guiliov and Davide Loro.

After two of the Roubaix Cup’s three races, Robert Sapp leads the standings with eight points, followed by Ben Dawson and Dan Webster in a tie for 2nd place with five points, and Josh Telizyn in third with four.

The club will host the third and final Roubaix Cup race next Sunday, April 2nd at the Baldonnel School at 2:00 p.m.

Story submitted by Dan Webster and edited by Chris Newton