Rotary Club hosting drive-thru to raise money for Spray Park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St John will be hosting a Drive-Thru Breakfast late next month to raise money for a new Spray Park.

This event will see members of the club selling reusable lunch bags filled with breakfast items along with fresh hot coffee. Anyone wanting to grab a breakfast bag can stop by the former site of the Visitor Information Centre next to the North Peace Leisure Pool from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27th. The Rotary Club is asking for minimum donation of $5 for every bagged breakfast sold. Anyone wishing to pre-order a bagged breakfast for themselves or their office can also do so in advance.

For more information, contact the Rotary Club of Fort St. John’s Drive-Thru Breakfast committee members:

Marva (250) 263-7660

Lourdes (250) 263-3014

Donna (250) 262-6665

Carina (250) 794-1606