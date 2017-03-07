Ride-sharing companies coming to B.C. late 2017, government to help taxi companies stay competitive

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. government has announced that ride-sharing companies will be welcome in the Province by late 2017 while also investing to help keep taxi companies competitive.

The government says they will introduce the following implementations that will help keep the taxi market competitive in B.C.:

New app-based technology: The Province will invest up to $1 million to help the taxi industry develop an app with the capability of shared dispatch to allow the taxi sector province wide to better compete with new entrants to the market, and allow the public to hail and pay for a taxi with a smartphone in the same way that they would for a ride-sharing service

The Province will also require the same safety standards for both taxis and ride-sharing companies. As part of the standards, Class 4 licenses will be phased out for taxi drivers, and taxi and ride-sharing companies will be responsible for maintaining records that prove:

All drivers have an unrestricted driver’s licence (no graduated licences) and are at least 19 years of age

All drivers have passed a criminal record check for past convictions of violent or sexual offenses as well as other offences

All drivers have passed a safe driving record check

Vehicles have passed regular mechanical inspections

The Province says they will also make sure that proper safeguards are in place to protect consumers through fair as well as transparent prices.

Through consultation with stakeholders throughout B.C., including taxi and limousine companies, local governments, business associations, accessibility groups and transportation networking companies, the following feedback was received:

A fair system that welcomes new companies while ensuring that existing local operators remain competitive and continue to earn a living wage

A regulated system that protects passengers, drivers and their vehicles

A modernized system that reduces red tape, unnecessary duplication and provides both consumers and drivers with more choice, opportunity and flexibility

In the summer, the Province will seek more input from taxi drivers, police, airports, ride-sharing companies and municipalities before the plan is finalized.

Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, says this is something British Columbians have wanted for some time and now they will make it happen.

“British Columbians have told us that they want ride sharing services, and we’re moving forward to make it happen. While we’re taking action, we know that many people rely on taxis to support themselves and their families. That’s why we’re making investments to modernize the taxi industry and create a level playing field.”