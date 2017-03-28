Reign Lake wins 8th Annual Norris Hoover Memorial Tournament

CHETWYND, B.C. — It was an exciting final weekend of hockey action at the Chetwynd and District Recreation Centre, as eight teams competed in the 8th Annual Norris Hoover Memorial Tournament.

Hockey players from across the Peace Region, including several current NWJHL and NPHL players were in competition at the tournament, which is held in memory of longtime Chetwynd residents Terry Norris and Brick Hoover.

Several Fort St. John-area players played over the weekend, including the Huskies’ Matthew Apsassin, and the Flyers’ Cole Calliou, Rick Cleaver, Jake Ebner, Marshall Sidwell, and Robbie Sidhu. After the round robin, it was the Moberly Lakers, Saulteau Selects, Wheat Kings, and Reign Lake advancing to the semi-finals.

Both games ended up needing more than 60 minutes to be settled. The Lakers and Reign Lake were tied 3-3, and despite some close chances neither team scored in regulation. It was Reign Lake that would score less than a minute into sudden death overtime to advance to the finals.

Playing against the 6-time tournament champion Saulteau Selects, the Wheat Kings battled the Selects to a 4-4 tie after two 30 minute periods. Despite some close calls, neither team’s goalie would yield, and the two teams eventually needed a shootout to settle who would advance to the final against Reign Lake. After the first five shooters missed, it was Rick Cleaver who would fire the puck past Northeast BC/Yukon Trackers netminder Brandon Clark, in net for the Selects, to put the Wheat Kings into the final.

Though it was a close game, Reign Lake would open up a commanding lead in the second half of the game, and won 8-2 to take home the Norris Hoover Memorial Trophy.