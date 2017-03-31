Registration now open for Fort St. John Triathlon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – For all participants that are set on competing in this year’s Fort St. John Triathlon, registration for the race is now open.

Traithlon media relations director Stephanie Sutherland says that registration opened on March 22nd, and will be open for participants until June 4th. The Triathlon date is set this year for Sunday, June 11th at the North Peace Leisure Pool. Sutherland says that early bird registration fees are $45, but only until April 29th. After April 30th, the registration fee rises to $55 or $35 for youth, and is $65 after May 27th. All participants that are also not members of TriBC must also pay a $15 triathlon insurance fee.

To register, click this link: https://zone4.ca/register.asp?id=15049&lan=1&cartlevel=1

For more information, contact the Fort St. John Triathlon via their Facebook page.