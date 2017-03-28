Registration now open for adult co-ed soccer league

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John adult co-ed soccer league is resuming play this coming fall, and registration is now open.

Registration for the upcoming soccer season is taking place now until April 15th. The upcoming season starts the week of May 1st, with games scheduled to take place on Wednesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00p.m. until the end of the season on August 30th. The league will also put on a mid-season tournament June 9th – 11th.

For more information, contact Fort St. John’s Director of Mens Soccer Radley Brown at: radleylbrown@outlook.com.