Referendum for potable water in Electoral Area B getting closer to becoming reality

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Electoral Area B Potable Water Service Establishment and the Electoral Area B Potable Water Facilities Construction Loan Authorization Bylaw were given the first three readings at a March 23 Peace River Regional District Board meeting.

Now that the three readings have been completed, a referendum is closer to happening.

The Peace River Regional District says that the Province of B.C. (Office of the Inspector of Municipalities) has to approve the idea and then the referendum would be held on Saturday, June 24, 2017.

The Regional Board also approved a feasibility study fund allocation of $30,000 to pay for referendum costs.

The Regional District says that they will wait for the approval. In the meantime, they will start preparing to set up meetings in Electoral Area B this spring.

“Now that the bylaws have received three readings, they will be forwarded to the Inspector for approval. Once approval is received, assent voting (referendum) will be conducted. Assent voting must be conducted within 80 days of the approval of the Inspector, with a proposed assent voting date of Saturday, June 24th. A communications plan is being developed and 12 meetings will be held across Electoral Area B in May and June to inform the residents of Area B about the referendum.”

The referendum stems from the potable water service proposed in 2015 for portions of Areas ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ that did not receive the approval of the electors.

Since not receiving approval, the Regional District has been working with Electoral Area B Director Karen Goodings to come up with a plan for potable water since Northern Health officials have told the PRRD that the current potable water stations can’t stay open if the water is not treated to meet the minimum health standard.

Once the referendum is completed and if votes are in favour, the Bylaws will be brought forward to the PRRD Board for adoption.

For more information, visit: http://prrd.bc.ca/board/agendas/2017/2017-10-123354405/AGENDA.html.