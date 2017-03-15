Rec League A and B Finals at the Pomeroy Sport Centre tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The season is nearly over for the Fort St. John Men’s Recreation Hockey League.

After the league’s twelve teams were split into three groups for the playoffs after the Crystal Cup, the teams battled over five games before competing in the semi-finals last weekend.

In A Side action, after finishing with a 5-0 record in the playoffs, the Oscars Kings were heavily favoured going into the semi-finals. On Sunday, the Kings faced off against the third-ranked HRFN Puckhunters, who upset the Oscars Kings 6-3 to advance to the A Side Final on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, 2nd place finisher Big Horn beat MRC Global 8-6 on Saturday night to earn the right to face the Puckhunters. The A Side final takes place at the Pomeroy Sport Centre tonight at 9:45.

On the B Side, the Fraction Falcons will play Epscan in the final on Wednesday night at 8:30. Fraction beat Extreme 5-2 in the semis to advance, while Epscan beat Jiffy Lube 7-5 on Sunday.

Team Viper were crowned the C Side champions on Sunday after beating Tidy Trucking in the final 3-1. Viper previously beat Techmation 11-2 last Friday to clinch a berth in the C Final, while D&T Disposals fell to Tidy 5-1 that same night.