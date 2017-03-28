RCMP arrest man wanted on outstanding warrants in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP have arrested a man that was wanted on three outstanding warrants in both Dawson Creek and Fort St. John.

33-year-old Isaiah Acko has been charged with 23 offences including assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and multiple firearms offences.

The investigation led police to a residence in the Dawson Creek area where Acko was believed to be. RCMP also believed he may have access to weapons which led to reinforcements being called in.

Dawson Creek RCMP, Fort St. John RCMP with assistance of the North District Emergency Response team and Containment Team were able to arrest Acko without incident. They did seize a firearm at the residence.

Acko is currently in custody and is set to appear in Dawson Creek Provincial Court on March 29.