RCAF Search and Rescue technician from Fort Nelson dies in training accident

YORKTON, S.K. – A Royal Canadian Air Force search and rescue technician that went to high school in Fort Nelson died in a training accident near Yorkton, Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

Originally from Lethbridge, 31 year-old Master Corporal Alfred Barr, was a member of 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron in Winnipeg. Barr was the son of former Northern Rockies Regional Municipality councillor Ed Barr, according to NRRM Corporate Manager Heather Cobbett. He enrolled in the Canadian Armed Forces in 2009 as a signals operator, and transferred to Search and Rescue in 2015. Upon completion of his training at the Canadian Forces School of Search and Rescue at 19 Wing Comox, he was posted to 435 Squadron in 2016.

“Master Corporal Alfred Barr was part of an elite group of specialists whose primary function is to save lives,” said RCAF commander Lieutenant-General Michael Hood. “Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and friends as the RCAF mourns this special individual who was willing to lay down his life so that others may live.”

“As a search and rescue technician, Master Corporal Alfred Barr was committed to saving the lives of Canadians and people in danger, ” said Major-General Christian Drouin, the commander of 1 Canadian Air Division/Canadian NORAD Region. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. His bravery and devotion will be truly missed by the Royal Canadian Air Force, Canadian Armed Forces and all of Canada.”

“On behalf of all 17 Wing Winnipeg and the entire RCAF, I would like to express my condolences to Master Corporal Alfred Barr’s family, friends and fellow service members, ” added Colonel Andy Cook, the commander of 17 Wing Winnipeg. “Master Corporal Barr was a valuable member of 435 Squadron’s Search and Rescue team, and he will be deeply missed.”

The RCAF’s Directorate of Flight Safety will be investigating the accident and no further information will be released about the incident while that is ongoing.