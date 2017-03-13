Prince George RCMP request assistance in locating wanted man

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for Theft Under $5,000 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 after he failed to appear in court.

Enfred Delbert Lindstrom is described as:

Caucasian male

180 cm (5’11”)

100 kg (221 lbs)

Brown hair

Green eyes

Police say that if you see Lindstrom, do not approach him and call the local police in your area.

The arrest warrant stems from a shoplifting incident that occurred in Quesnel, B.C. on June 12th, 2016. He failed to show up for his court date and police believe he could be in the Prince George area.

If you have any information about Lindstrom or his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at1 (800) 222-8477.