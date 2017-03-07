Prince George RCMP looking for man wanted on Canada wide warrant

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Police in Prince George are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man that is unlawfully at large and wanted on a Canada wide warrant.

The warrant was issued on March 4 after 43-year-old Jeffrey Mark failed to abide by the conditions of his parole.

Mark is described as:

First Nations male

175 cm (5’9″)

103 kg (230 lbs)

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

Has tattoos on his arms, back and chest

RCMP say that Mark is considered violent and should not be approached if seen. If you see him, you are asked to call the police in your area.

Mark apparently has family in Ontario but police say that they don’t believe he has any intention of going there.

If you have any information about Jeffrey Mark or his whereabouts, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-222-8477.