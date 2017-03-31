Power outage in Taylor this afternoon

TAYLOR, B.C. – Residents in Taylor are without power this afternoon.

According to BC Hydro’s website, 911 customers are currently without power in the latest power outage. According to one eyewitness, lights flickered several times before the power we out just before 1:00 this afternoon.

BC Hydro says that the cause of today’s outage is currently not known, and is under investigation. Crews have been assigned to fix the problem, although there’s no estimate on when the outage, which is north of the Big Bam Rd., will be restored.

For more information, or to report a power outage in your area, visit www.bchydro.com/outages, or call *HYDRO from a mobile phone.