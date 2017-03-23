Power outage planned for the Buick and Prespatou areas on Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Residents in the Buick and Prespatou areas are advised that BC Hydro has scheduled a 5-hour planned power outage on Thursday, March 23.

The power outage is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and will affect customers in Electoral Area B of the Peace River Regional District.

Hydro says that the outage will affect customers in the Altona, Buick Creek, and Prespatou areas, along with customers near Aitken Creek Road and Prespatou Road north of the Blueberry River. Approximately 550 customers will be without power.

For information and updates on any current or planned power outages, visit https://www.bchydro.com/safety-outages.html.