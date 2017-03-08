Police targeting distracted drivers during March as well as those not wearing a seatbelt

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – While police across B.C. will be out watching for those on a device while driving or distracted in any way, they also are watching for another important piece of vehicle safety: wearing a seatbelt.

In Prince George for example, during the first week of March, police issued 36 (cell phone) distracted driving violations and 31 seatbelt violations. They also issued 32 other various violations.

Distracted driving in B.C. has surpassed impaired driving to now become the second leading cause of car crashes in the Province.

RCMP want to remind people that while you are at a stop sign or red light, it is still illegal to use a electronic device. You must be pulled over to the side of the road and parked.

Distracted Driving carries a $368 fine with 4 demerit points. This fine coupled with the ICBC Driver Penalty Point Premium of $175, pushes the financial penalty of distracted driving to $543. The fine for failing to wear a seat belt is $167.