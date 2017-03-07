Police investigate report of armed man in Grande Prairie 

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Police in Grande Prairie are continuing to investigate after getting a report of an armed man at a motel yesterday.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday, police received a report of a man with a firearm at a motel on the north side of the city. A witness advised police that a man had knocked on hotel room asking for help, then brandished what the witness though was a firearm before leaving. Police arrived and searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate the suspect. Mounties were given another tip of the suspect’s location, where the man was arrested without incident for other outstanding warrants. The firearm, however was not located.

