Petronas looking into the possibility of working with Shell Canada on Pacific NorthWest LNG

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – According to an article in the Globe and Mail, Petronas is considering working with Shell Canada when it comes to the Pacific NorthWest LNG project.

According to the article, Petronas would pay for the construction of a marine terminal in exchange for gaining access to Shell Canada Ltd.’s development rights on Ridley Island and water nearby.

Pacific NorthWest LNG’s planned liquid terminal would still be on Lelu Island. The docking facilities could be moved away from the area. There are currently concerns when it comes to the salmon habitat in the area. Petronas is hoping that with this idea, the project would win support from First Nations leaders that are concerned about environmental impacts with the design that is currently on the table.

Petronas is a competitor to Shell’s LNG project which is called Prince Rupert LNG. If a deal was to be reached between the two companies, there could be cost savings for both parties if they worked together on shared access to the infrastructure required for LNG carriers to dock.

According to the article, Shell is looking into the working with other companies including with the Prince Rupert LNG project on Ridley Island.

