Peace River Regional District to hold public Open Houses to view 2017 Financial Plans

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2017 Annual Financial Plan as well as Hospital Budget were presented to the Peace River Regional District on March 9 for the first and second readings.

Now, the public will have a chance to view the plans themselves.

The PRRD plans to hold three public Open Houses. They will take place on the following dates:

Fort St. John – Monday, March 13, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Regional District Offices (9505 – 100th Street)

If you would like more information, contact Kim Fench, Chief Financial Officer at (250) 784-3200 or toll free at 1-(800)-670-7773.