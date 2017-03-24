Peace Region RCMP detachments share statistics from 2016 with PRRD

TAYLOR, B.C. – RCMP detachments from throughout the Peace Region presented year end reports as well as information on detachments and staffing levels to the Peace River Regional District Board.

First to present was the City of Fort St. John and Inspector Mike Kurvers and Sgt. Dave Tyreman.

The City of Fort St. John saw a drop in total calls for service last year. In 2015, they saw a total of 15,802 calls while in 2016, they received 13,822 total calls for service.

Criminal code calls also saw a drop from 2015 to 2016. There were 5,444 in 2015 and 2016 dropped to 4,741.

The Fort St. John RCMP noted that they saw a lot of situations occur in rural areas.

Rural violent crimes also saw a drop. The numbers were as follows:

Robbery went from 5 (2015) to 3 (2016)

Sex offences went from 12 (2015) to 7 (2016)

Uttering threats went from 51 (2015) to 32 (2016)

Common assault stayed the same at 79 incidents in both 2015 and 2016

Rural property crime numbers were as follows:

Arson went from 6 (2015) to 21 (2016)

Break and Enter (Business) went from 24 (2015) to 34 (2016)

Break and Enter (Residence) went from 31 (2015) to 28 (2016)

Rural vehicle thefts were as follows:

Vehicle theft went from 82 (2015) to 63 (2016)

Theft from vehicles went from 32 (2015) to 33 (2016)

Rural theft and mischief numbers were as follows:

Shoplifting went from 1 (2015) to 0 incidents (2016)

Theft went from 87 (2015) to 74 (2016)

Mischief went from 122 (2015) to 63 (2016)

Motor vehicle collision numbers were as follows:

Fatal vehicle collisions stayed the same in 2016 as they did in 2015 at 6 fatalities

Injuries went from 54 (2015) to 37 (2016)

Damage only to the vehicle went from 263 (2015) to 214 (2016)

Next to present was Chetwynd.

The detachment in Chetwynd currently has a total of 11 staff. They say they are short 2 and also have 1 on maternity leave.

They say they held a total of 166 prisoners during the fiscal year. They saw 16 incidents of domestic violence/common assault, those resulted in:

13 files being transferred to the Crown

2 were unfounded

1 officer discretion

There were 10 incidents of assault with a weapon or causing bodily harm, those resulted in:

5 criminal charges

3 were unfounded

1 complaint won’t lay charges

1 founded not cleared

There was 1 attempted murder case and 2 suspects have been identified and are in the court process.

They received 64 calls of property damage under $ 5000 during the fiscal year.

12 resulted in charges

4 cleared by departmental discretion

2 complainant would not lay charges

7 were unfounded

39 founded not cleared

Dawson Creek RCMP were the next detachment to present their statistics.

Break and Enters (commercial and residential combined) have dropped from 73 in 2015 to 58 in 2016

Other Thefts have increased by 100% over the same period from 73 in 2015 to 145 in 2016. (The Oil and Gas Industry has been hit particularly hard)

Theft of Vehicles slowed down a little from 36 in 2015 to 30 in 2016.

They also saw a 33% decline in Domestic Assaults from 18 to 12 and other serious assaults were cut in half from 32 to 17 in 2016.

The Dawson Creek RCMP Detachment responded to 2065 calls for service in rural areas last year. As the detachment has only 4 rural (Provincial) members on staff, which equals to 516 calls for service per member.

Hudson’s Hope was the last detachment to present their statistics for the 2016 year.

Total file counts for the detachment were 480 (2015) and 456 (2016).

They lodged 20 prisoners in 2015 and 13 in 2016.

Hudson’s Hope had 5 domestic violence incidents in 2015 and 4 last year. When it comes to Mental Health calls, they dealt with 5 in both of the previous 2 years.