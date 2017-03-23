Peace Region museums unveil new road trip guides

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Museums in the BC Peace Region have launched a new feature this year to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Alaska Highway.

The Northeastern British Columbia Heritage Auto Tour guides are now available at museums across the Peace, and will be in visitor centres and other areas as well. The guide takes residents and visitors on a circle route of the Peace Region, with stops at all museums in the PRRD, along with a link-up to Fort Nelson.

Each of the community’s museums has a particular part of that place’s history to showcase, from dinosaurs in Tumbler Ridge, to historic sawmills in Chetwynd.

The Northeastern British Columbia Heritage Auto Tour guides are available free of charge at the Fort St. John Museum.