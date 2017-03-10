Peace Passage Skating Club putting on season’s last ice show

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Peace Passage Skating Club will be putting on their year-end ice this weekend in Taylor.

The skating club’s coach Amanda Thomas says that skaters have been preparing all season to showcase their development at the “Our Shining Star” pop concert this coming Sunday. Thomas says that roughly fifty skaters from the club will be performing at the show. Eighteen skaters will be from the club’s Can-Skate program, fourteen will be Juniors, with another seven in the club’s Intermediate program, and eight advanced skaters.

Our Shining Stars takes place this Sunday, March 12th, at 2:00 p.m. at the Taylor Ice Centre. The ice show is open to the public, admission is by donation.