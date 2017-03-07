Peace Gallery North hosts “Atmospheric Shift” until March 25

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace Gallery North is now displaying their newest exhibit until the end of March.

‘Atmospheric Shift’ opened on March 3 and has been a hit so far according to Gallery Coordinator Alan White.

The show is a solo exhibit of local artist Sherry Petryshyn. The name may sound familiar to many as she was the art teacher at Bert Bowes Middle School for many years.

White says that they invited Petryshyn after seeing two of her pieces she had put into the Flying Colours group show last year.

“We were so struck by her approaches to various media that it was an obvious choice for invitation to have an exhibit at Peace Gallery North.”

The Gallery sold 24 pieces of work at the opening which is the largest amount they have ever sold at an opening says White. There are a total of 70 pieces including paintings, ceramic artistry and drawings.