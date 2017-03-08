Peace Gallery North ‘Help Sturgill Stay’ campaign is making progress

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace Gallery North Gallery Coordinator Alan White says that the campaign to keep a pice of artwork at the gallery is making progress.

The piece is a life-sized driftwood sculpture of a bull moose created by Fort St. John artist Michelle Pringle as a piece of her Drifters collection. Pringle uses driftwood from Williston Lake to sculptures, including Sturgill.

So far, they have raised $1,225. White says that they still need to raise another $3,775. The Peace Gallery North Society donated $500 to the cause on March 7.

The Gallery is hoping that the piece can become a permanent item as the North Peace Cultural Centre is getting set to celebrate a 25-year anniversary.

The Gallery says that any amount of money donated will help. If you would like to donate, you can do so online at: https://tickets.npcc.bc.ca/TheatreManager/1/login?donation=0. You can also donate at the Gallery with cash or call the box office at (250) 785-1992.